Oughterard fly out of blocks in convincing first round win

Oughterard 0-22

St Michael’s 2-10

By Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium

IN a wind assisted first half, Oughterard powered eight points clear in the opening quarter and thereafter never looked back in starting their senior football championship campaign with a comfortable success at Pearse Stadium on Sunday,

It was an advantage, Oughterard held to the break and in the second half matched whatever the City side threw at them as a late Eoin Kerin goal for St Michael’s made the outcome look a bit more presentable. For a side promoted as Intermediate champions last season, this contest was a rude awakening for a young team, who were exposed by an Oughterard side who had way too many shrewd campaigners in their ranks.

Aided by the elements, the winners were quickly into their stride as they led by 0-10 to 0-2 after the first quarter – Colie Kelly’s charges had no answers to the dominance that Oughterard exerted in the early exchanges.

The West Galway outfit cleaned up all the possession in the middle third of the park as the likes of James Webb, Paddy Walsh, Enda Tierney and Ryan Monaghan drove their side forward as they scored almost at will. A 15- point tally in the opening half was a fair reflection of their opening half dominance and only for an Eoin Kerin goal, the half would have been very bleak for the Westside outfit.

Already denied the services of a number of players who helped them to the Intermediate championship last year, St Michael’s were further hamstrung by second half injuries to Brian Harlowe and Conal Gallagher as their firepower diminished after their departure.

However, the likes of 17-year-old James Coyle and 18-year-old Cian McNeill, who were making their championship debuts, performed admirably as they rose to the challenges presented to them in their attacking and defensive roles.

Though it was Oughterard who opened the scoring courtesy of a Matthew Tierney free, St Michael’s responded well as Dave Cunnane and Conan Gallagher were presenting good possession to the inside line and Harlowe pointed an early free, before putting them ahead for the only time in the game with a fine finish.

However, for the next ten minutes Oughterard went to town as St Michael’s just could not get their hands on the ball. Winning almost every kick-out or at least picking up the loose ball, they drove continuously at the City side as Cian Monaghan, Ronan Molloy, Paddy Walsh, Matthew Tierney (free) and Niall Lee (free) powered them clear. The impressive James Lowry and Tierney also launched over two pointers as they slotted over seven scores without reply.

Pictured: Oughterard’s Eric Lee secures possession ahead of St Michael’s JD Boyle at Pearse Stadium.