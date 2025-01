This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Osteoporosis Seminar is to take place in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill tomorrow

The bone weakening disease kills more women than all cancer related deaths, other than lung cancer.

The awareness evening for the public takes place between 5.30 and 8.30 tomorrow evening, with registration available on the door.

CEO of the Irish Osteoporosis Society, Michele O Brien, says it’s important to know how to prevent and treat the disease