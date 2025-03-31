Orthopaedic theatres running well below capacity at Merlin Park due to staffing issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Orthopaedic theatres are running well below capacity at Merlin Park due to staffing issues.

The matter was raised at this week’s meeting of the HSE Health Forum West.

The orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park are funded for 20 sessions per week.

But, following a question from Councillor Shane Forde this week, the HSE acknowledged there’s only enough staff for 14 sessions per week.

It acknowledged that securing staff – particularly nurses – is an ongoing challenge, but active recruitment is ongoing.

The HSE added that some patients are being outsourced to Kingsbridge Hospitals in Derry & Belfast, or to the Galway Clinic and Bon Secours if suitable.

The current orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park were officially opened in 2022 after a five-year saga to replace an old facility with a leaking roof.