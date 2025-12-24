O’Rourke hat-trick powers Salthill Devon to easy win

Galway Junior Soccer by Mike Rafferty

SATURDAY’S Michel Byrne Cup quarter-finals produced comfortable wins for Salthill Devon – inspired by a rare Shane O’Rourke hat-trick – Mervue United and the holders Moyne Villa, while Maree-Oranmore required an additional time winner from Aaron Molloy as they all advanced at the expense of Renmore, Craughwell United, Corrib Celtic and Athenry respectively.

In the Joe Ryan Cup, Dave Mooney scored a late winner for Hibernians as they came from behind to defeat St Bernard’s and, in the process, qualified for the last eight of the competition.

MICHAEL BYRNE CUP

Renmore1

Salthill Devon 6

When these two sides met in league action three weeks ago, the outcome was somewhat of a surprise as matters finished all square at 1-1 and, no doubt, Salthill Devon would have been perturbed at that outcome. The possibility of causing a second upset energised Renmore, but in reality it was never really on the cards.

Devon would have been delighted with their win, but were hugely assisted by four set piece goals and an unlikely hat trick hero in Shane O’Rourke. Cole Connolly did all the work himself for their opener, but Renmore cancelled that advantage out when Killian Bolly took advantage of some hesitancy in the visitors rearguard to level matters with a close range finish.

O’Rourke got off the mark just before the break, when a set piece clearance landed in his direction and he duly obliged to give Devon a 2-1 interval advantage. They generally controlled matters on the resumption as two goals by the hour mark added to their tally.

Paul Scally only had to direct a Darren Collins free kick over the line, before Collins did all the work himself when scoring direct from a corner to make it 4-1. Renmore did have their opportunities, but the advancing Arek Mamala did well to redirect a Bolly effort away from goal, while a Cian Specht shot was deflected away from the target, following a corner.

Reserve goalkeeper Cian Mulryan got a late chance to impress and duly did so with a fine stop to deny Bolly, but with Mick Lee – on his return from injury – and Mikie Fox providing a threat out wide, it was the visitors who continued to offer the greater attacking prowess.

O’Rourke did all the late damage when he headed in a Collins free kick, before finding himself all alone again in the last minute as he smacked home his side’s sixth goal from inside the box.

