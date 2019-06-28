Orla’s debut wins major radio award

Independent Galway documentary maker Orla Higgins has won a coveted silver award at the New York Festivals Radio Awards for her debut documentary, White Noise, which was broadcast as part of the RTÉ Documentary on One series.

An international jury of broadcast professionals judged entries from over 30 countries worldwide for the competition, and the winners were announced at an awards gala in New York city on Monday night.

White Noise, originally broadcast a year ago, investigates the mysterious world of people who suffer from tinnitus and the impact it has on their lives. It won the award in the Health/Medical category at ‘the Oscars of radio’.

“A New York radio award is the one that all documentary-makers and radio professionals want to win,” said Higgins afterwards. “It is such an honour to have won in New York for a story where so many people shared their very personal experiences of this traumatic condition with me.”

