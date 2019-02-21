O’Reilly does the damage as Galway too strong for hosts

Galway 1-14

THE Galway senior camogie team made it three wins from three in the National League with a convincing win over Waterford on Sunday at the WIT sports grounds in Carriganore on Sunday.

The Tribeswomen were comfortably the better team and although the home side competed well, they simply didn’t have the quality to match Cathal Murray’s Galway. The work done by the visitors in the first half when playing against a strong wind was the key to wearing down a hard working but limited Waterford team, who faded in the second period.

Galway got the scoreboard ticking in the first minute when Noreen Coen got onto Niamh McGrath’s delivery and took a good point. A period of scrappy play followed over the next ten minutes with lots of stoppages and little open camogie.

The strength of the swirling wind was evident when both free takers, Galway’s Carrie Dolan and Beth Carton of Waterford, missed early frees. In the 12th minute, the second score of the game arrived after Coen played a crossfield ball into Ailish O’Reilly, who sent over her first point.

Shortly after, Waterford’s Shona Curran had the first goal chance of the game, but her kicked effort went past Sarah Healy’s right post and wide. Despite playing with a strong wind, Waterford’s forwards received a limited supply of ball and struggled to make an impact.

The rare attacks by the home side were comfortably broken up by the Galway defence, with the likes of Sarah Dervan, Heather Cooney and Emma Helebert dealing impressively with the Déise forwards. Beth Carton finally got Waterford off the mark in the 17th minute with a pointed free, after Sarah Healy had been penalised for over carrying.

