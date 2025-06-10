Order for another public consultation to further delay Galway City Ring Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Planning Appeals Board has ordered that additional information on the long-proposed Galway Ring Road be made available to the public and be open to written submissions

Those in favour of the project had expressed concern that this could happen, and have indicated that it could add years to the building of the road, which is already decades in the planning

In April, Galway County Council, along with Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, responded to An Bord Pleanála’s request for further information on the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road.

The submission provided updated environmental surveys, covering ecology, geology, traffic and climate compliance aligned with the latest Climate Action Plan.

In the last few days An Bord Pleanála issued a letter acknowledging this additional information as significant in terms of environmental impacts, proper planning, and sustainable development.

In response to a request from the Board, the County Council will publish newspaper notices later this month as to how the information will be made available for public inspection or for purchase, and as to how submissions or observations can be made

Whatever the outcome, this latest development will further delay the Galway City Ring Road and may also involve another oral hearing