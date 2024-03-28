Oranmore Primary Care Centre could be back to square one after five years of development
It looks like a long-stalled Primary Care Centre in Oranmore could be back to square one – after five years of development.
The centre was earmarked for a site beside Lidl, at the entrance to the Clochog estate.
The project came to an abrupt halt in 2022 after the chosen developer said the original commercial deal offered to the HSE was no longer viable given market conditions.
A meeting of the Health Forum West this week heard a formal letter with deadlines will be issued to the developer after Easter.
But it seems that is highly unlikely to prove fruitful – and that would mean the project is essentially back to the drawing board.
Councillor Carroll says the whole situation is a farce.
