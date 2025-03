This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Oranmore Post Office is due to re-open later this week under new management.

It had been closed temporarily around three weeks ago, due to what An Post said was ‘due to circumstances beyond its control’.

The post office will remain in its existing building at the Oran Town Centre, with a new management team in place.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has received the confirmation