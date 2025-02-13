  • Services

Services

Oranmore Post Office closes until futher notice

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Oranmore Post Office closes until futher notice
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Oranmore Post Office has closed until further notice, An Post has confirmed.

The company says it is due to circumstances beyond its control, and says it is working hard to restore local services in Oranmore as soon as possible.

However it is warning customers that the post office is unlikely to reopen within the next four weeks, as talks take place and other arrangements are worked out

From today, Department of Social Protection payments will be available at Claregalway Post Office, with other services also available there or any other local post office.

More like this:
no_space
City Council approves €450k in arts funding for 58 groups

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has approved €450k in arts fundin...

no_space
Green light for nursing home on site on former Warwick Hotel in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a nursing home on ...

no_space
Gardai release more information on Ballybrit assault

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating all of the circumstances aro...

no_space
Falling for card scammers on a Bank Holiday Monday

A Different View with Dave O’Connell It might have been a Bank Holiday Monday, but the scammer...

no_space
Shark School head cast for Galway Femme Fest

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Abstract garage three-piece Shark School have been one of the ...

no_space
Woman of many parts finds joy in being home

Actress Nora-Jane Noone moved back to Galway from LA two years ago when her daughter was three. A...

no_space
IFA calls for measures to help forestry owners after Storm Éowyn

A GALWAY IFA forestry representative has called on the Government and Dept. of Agriculture to put...

no_space
Sportsmen’s deaths cast shadow over county

THERE was shock and sadness across Galway last weekend at the deaths of two sportsmen – one a for...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1925 Sale of bad milk The disclosures made at the meeting of the Galway Urban Council last ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up