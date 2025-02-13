Oranmore Post Office closes until futher notice

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Oranmore Post Office has closed until further notice, An Post has confirmed.

The company says it is due to circumstances beyond its control, and says it is working hard to restore local services in Oranmore as soon as possible.

However it is warning customers that the post office is unlikely to reopen within the next four weeks, as talks take place and other arrangements are worked out

From today, Department of Social Protection payments will be available at Claregalway Post Office, with other services also available there or any other local post office.