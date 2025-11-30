  • Services

Oranmore photography club wins national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A photography club in Oranmore has taken a silver and bronze trophy at national awards.

Solas Photography Club claimed the accolades At the Irish Photographic Federation National Shield competition.

The silver award was in the Monochrome category, while the bronze was in Colour.

Club members Michael Gough, Owen Nally and Enda O’Loughlin also secured commendations for outstanding individual images.

Vice Chair of the club, Joe Silke, says it’s a great achievement for the group.

