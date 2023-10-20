  • Services

Services

Oranmore marketing company announces 20 new jobs

Published:

Oranmore marketing company announces 20 new jobs
Share story:

IMS Marketing, based in Oranmore, has announced 20 new jobs as it’s been bought by a US company.

The company, established in 2007, has been acquired by North Carolina-based LOCOMOTIVE Agency.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The acquisition will see IMS Marketing almost double its workforce to 45 by year-end 2025.

IMS Marketing is one of Ireland’s leading B2B strategic marketing agencies, helping businesses expand and grow.

Managing Director Kevin Moran says the combination of the companies speeds up the opportunity to serve the US and European markets.

The post Oranmore marketing company announces 20 new jobs appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Council decrease their grant support for city sports clubs

Galway City Council have allocated just under 135 thousand euro across 50 different sports clubs ...

no_space
HYDE sweeps the boards at the Irish Hotel Awards

The HYDE Hotel were triumphant at the Irish Hotel Awards 2023 held on October 17 last. In all, th...

no_space
University of Galway research reveals half a million people in Ireland live with osteoporosis

Research lead by the University of Galway has revealed that up to half a million people in Irelan...

no_space
10,000 people in Galway affected by drinking water restriction notices last year

Almost 10,000 people across Galway were impacted by Boil Water or water restriction notices last ...

no_space
Kinvara Boil Water Notice described as ‘farcical’

A Boil Water Notice, which has been in place in Kinvara for ten days, has been described as ̵...

no_space
Ministers are only interested in photo ops when in Galway

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley A Fine Gael City councillor gave ...

no_space
Number of Gardaí on the streets slashed in Galway

The number of Gardaí patrolling the city streets and solving crimes had been slashed by a quarter...

no_space
Nursing home slammed over fire safety and money issues

A Galway City nursing home was not appropriately managing money owned by residents and “may be us...

no_space
Marked increase in drug-driving detections in Galway

Up to 50% of intoxicated driving cases in recent weeks are as a result of drug driving, according...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up