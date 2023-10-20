Oranmore marketing company announces 20 new jobs
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
IMS Marketing, based in Oranmore, has announced 20 new jobs as it’s been bought by a US company.
The company, established in 2007, has been acquired by North Carolina-based LOCOMOTIVE Agency.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The acquisition will see IMS Marketing almost double its workforce to 45 by year-end 2025.
IMS Marketing is one of Ireland’s leading B2B strategic marketing agencies, helping businesses expand and grow.
Managing Director Kevin Moran says the combination of the companies speeds up the opportunity to serve the US and European markets.
The post Oranmore marketing company announces 20 new jobs appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway City Council decrease their grant support for city sports clubs
Galway City Council have allocated just under 135 thousand euro across 50 different sports clubs ...
HYDE sweeps the boards at the Irish Hotel Awards
The HYDE Hotel were triumphant at the Irish Hotel Awards 2023 held on October 17 last. In all, th...
University of Galway research reveals half a million people in Ireland live with osteoporosis
Research lead by the University of Galway has revealed that up to half a million people in Irelan...
10,000 people in Galway affected by drinking water restriction notices last year
Almost 10,000 people across Galway were impacted by Boil Water or water restriction notices last ...
Kinvara Boil Water Notice described as ‘farcical’
A Boil Water Notice, which has been in place in Kinvara for ten days, has been described as ̵...
Ministers are only interested in photo ops when in Galway
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley A Fine Gael City councillor gave ...
Number of Gardaí on the streets slashed in Galway
The number of Gardaí patrolling the city streets and solving crimes had been slashed by a quarter...
Nursing home slammed over fire safety and money issues
A Galway City nursing home was not appropriately managing money owned by residents and “may be us...
Marked increase in drug-driving detections in Galway
Up to 50% of intoxicated driving cases in recent weeks are as a result of drug driving, according...