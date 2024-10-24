Oranmore-Maree hang on in thrilling U-19 A decider

Oranmore-Maree 2-18

Dunmore MacHales 2-14

By Ivan Smyth at Duggan Park

ORANMORE-Maree’s impressive 2024 continues as they survived a late Dunmore MacHales’ revival in a thrilling U-19 A county football final at Duggan Park last Wednesday,

Colm Costello’s oustanding haul of 1-10 was not enough to prevent a brave Dunmore side from falling short as Michael Halliday’s charges trailed 2-17 to 1-10 after 51 minutes before a Padraig Martyn goal saw them threaten an almighty comeback.

Try as they might though, Dunmore were not able to move within one score as Ciaran McDonagh’s fourth point of the final half gave the winners just enough daylight to hold on.

In a game filled with top class displays, Oranmore-Maree midfielder Harry Keady, son of the late, great Tony Keady, was awarded the Player of the Match for a virtuoso display in midfield. The midfielder produced two majestic catches in the dying stages to help his side wrestle back a degree of momentum amidst a furious Dunmore fightback.

These are heady times for Oranmore-Maree. Their U-16s secured top honours this year while their minors progressed to the county final. This success combined with their Intermediate side lining out in a county semi final at the weekend shows the club are producing plenty of talent.

Even though the North Galway side lost out, they have plenty of reasons for optimism with this group helping to backbone Dunmore CS’ Connacht Senior B title earlier this year with quality operators coming through.

The opening half was of the highest order as the two sides combined to kick 18 points, 14 of which came from play while registering just four wides between them. Colm Costello went straight to full forward from the throw in and the inter-county U-20 forward showed a glimpse of what was to come as he flashed over a left footed effort to open the scoring.

This was the first and only time Dunmore led as six points on the spin from Oranmore-Maree saw them threaten to pull away. Two booming ‘45s from James Murphy and a pair of scores from Ryan O’Donnell helped the winners on their way. When Dunmore needed a response, Costello stood up as they kicked three of the next four scores, including two from their top scorer.

Pictured: Dunmore MacHales’ Robert Glynn on the attack against Oranmore-Maree’s Alan Connaughton during the County U-19 A Football Final at Duggan Park. Photo: Joe Keane.