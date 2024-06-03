Oranmore man’s wheelchair push raises over €2,000 for Galway Hospice

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A wheelchair push from Roscam to Oranmore has raised over €2,000 for Galway Hospice.
The wheelchair push organised by Michael Hegarty Junior took place from Roscam to Oranmore and back again – and raised a total of €2,289.63 for hospice care.
“It was an honour and a privilege for me to raise much needed funds for the wonderful work for Galway Hospice,” he said.
“The support I received was unbelievable. Nine people walked with me including my Mam and my Dad who pushed my wheelchair all the way from Roscam to Oranmore and back.
“I’d like to thank my friends, family and the whole community of Roscam and Oranmore, who got behind me to raise these much-needed funds. Next year I plan to raise more money for this great cause,” added Michael.
“It was a great day, the people in Oranmore were amazing, they were so generous,” said Michael’s father, Michael Hegarty Senior.
“There was great support from our local Spar shop in Roscam, the owner Tom Meehan was fantastic with his generosity. One of their workers, Pat Burnes, was brilliant, helping to push the wheelchair there and back. We had a great crew who walked with us and helped us with the collection, we couldn’t have done it without them, thanks to all,” he added.
“We are so grateful to Michael for his incredible support of Galway Hospice,” said Lorraine Gallagher, Campaigns Manager at Galway Hospice.
“We would like to thank all who supported his fundraising and helped to raise a wonderful €2,289.63 for local hospice care and support.”
Pictured: Michael Hegarty presenting the proceeds of his wheelchair push from Roscam to Oranmore and back, to Lorraine Gallagher, Galway Hospice. The fundraiser raised €2,289.63 for Galway Hospice.
