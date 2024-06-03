  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Oranmore man’s wheelchair push raises over €2,000 for Galway Hospice

Published:

Oranmore man’s wheelchair push raises over €2,000 for Galway Hospice
Share story:

A wheelchair push from Roscam to Oranmore has raised over €2,000 for Galway Hospice.

The wheelchair push organised by Michael Hegarty Junior took place from Roscam to Oranmore and back again – and raised a total of €2,289.63 for hospice care.

“It was an honour and a privilege for me to raise much needed funds for the wonderful work for Galway Hospice,” he said.

“The support I received was unbelievable. Nine people walked with me including my Mam and my Dad who pushed my wheelchair all the way from Roscam to Oranmore and back.

“I’d like to thank my friends, family and the whole community of Roscam and Oranmore, who got behind me to raise these much-needed funds. Next year I plan to raise more money for this great cause,” added Michael.

“It was a great day, the people in Oranmore were amazing, they were so generous,” said Michael’s father, Michael Hegarty Senior.

“There was great support from our local Spar shop in Roscam, the owner Tom Meehan was fantastic with his generosity. One of their workers, Pat Burnes, was brilliant, helping to push the wheelchair there and back. We had a great crew who walked with us and helped us with the collection, we couldn’t have done it without them, thanks to all,” he added.

“We are so grateful to Michael for his incredible support of Galway Hospice,” said Lorraine Gallagher, Campaigns Manager at Galway Hospice.

“We would like to thank all who supported his fundraising and helped to raise a wonderful €2,289.63 for local hospice care and support.”

Pictured: Michael Hegarty presenting the proceeds of his wheelchair push from Roscam to Oranmore and back, to Lorraine Gallagher, Galway Hospice. The fundraiser raised €2,289.63 for Galway Hospice.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway’s Access Centre celebrates 25 years of success

University of Galway’s Access Centre celebrates 25 years of successOver its first quarter of a ce...

no_space
Cois Fharraige community showcased in new three-part TG4 series

A few miles down the road is home to TG4’s long-running soap Ros  na Rún – but the channel has mo...

no_space
Concern over difficulty of maintaining Lough Corrib piers due to land ownership issues

Concerns are being raised over a significant hurdle being encountered in maintaining some piers a...

no_space
Eighteen Galway reading groups participate in Book Awards Junior Juries programme

A Galway author whose own writing career was inspired by her earlier struggles with dyslexia was ...

no_space
Foróige members play their part in Galway Citizenship Showcase event

Foróige groups from across Galway gathered at the Raheen Woods in Athenry last weekend for the Ga...

no_space
Galway teacher’s Barn Dance aids charity that supports bereaved families who lose a child

A Galway man’s devotion to the memory of an older brother he never knew has already yielded tens ...

no_space
Deputy and Councillor express disappointment over lack of services to the people of Inisbofin

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv and Councillor Gerry King have outlined their disappointment with the l...

no_space
Human remains found in Merlin Park area of Galway City understood to be of a historical nature

Apparent human remains found at a works site in Galway City are understood to be of a historical ...

no_space
Galway wins three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom

Galway has taken three silver medals at Bord Bia’s Bloom The Galway and Roscommon Education and T...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up