Oranmore man wins "AI Person of The Year"

An Oranmore man has been named “AI Person of the Year”

John Clancy, CEO of Mervue-based Galvia AI, won the prestigious title for his contribution to artificial intelligence in Ireland

His company, which was formed in 2017, aims to make Artificial Intelligence accessible to smaller businesses such as retailers

He also plays a key role in advancing Ireland’s national AI strategy.

John Clancy says that the national award means a lot for both him and the company

John Clancy believes that the future of AI lies within communities, not in the hands of large corporations