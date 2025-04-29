  • Services

Oranmore couple settle action against HSE over death of their baby girl at UHG

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has apologised for shortcomings in care provided during the delivery of a baby girl who died one hour after her birth.

Ailbhe Gilligan’s parents, Anna and Gerard Gilligan, of Oranmore sued the Health Service Executive over her death on October 27th, 2020.

The family’s counsel said it was their case that monitoring of the baby’s heart rate was deficient.

The baby allegedly suffered a hypoxic ischemic insult, which is a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen

According to the Irish Times the court heard today that the bany’s parents have settled their action.

