Oranmore-based meat company secures 4 million euro contract with ALDI

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Oranmore-based meat company Divilly Brothers has secured a 4 million euro contract with ALDI.

It represents an extension and enhancement of their long-standing partnership with the supermarket chain.

Divilly’s was established in Galway in 1927 and has been a key supplier of ALDI since 2007.

Brothers Shane and Peter Divilly have continued the business run by their father and grandfather.

It employs over 50 people and the brothers say this ALDI contract extension will help them expand the business further.

It supplies carved and sliced cooked ham products for the Specially Selected across 163 stores nationwide.

The new contract will also see the Galway firm add low-fat black and white puddings to the range.