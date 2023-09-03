  • Services

Oranmore based Marine Institute to host European science expedition

Published:

The Marine Institute in Oranmore is to host a first of its kind science expedition.

The expedition brings together more than 150 research teams from over 70 institutions in 29 European countries.

It aims to explore the interactions between the land and sea, in order to better understand how these ecosystems interact.

The mobile lab will be based at the Marine Institute in Rinville for daily coastal sampling until Thursday week Sept 14

It will be working simultaneously with a French sailing ship called the Tara Schooner, which is essentially a floating laboratory.

Fiona Grant from the Marine Institute outlines some of the free events available to the public during the expedition:

