Oranmore-based Data Scientist a finalist for Women in Tech Rising Star Award
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oranmore-based Data Scientist has been named a finalist in the Rising Star category for the 2023 Diversity in Tech Awards.
The 6th annual awards, being held in Dublin on September 27th, recognise innovative and inclusive companies across Ireland,
Data Scientist, Girija Shingte, who works with AI company Galvia is up for the Rising Star Award for Women in Tech.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Girija, who is originally from India, says she is proud of the achievement:
