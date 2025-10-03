  • Services

Orange wind warning now in effect for Galway

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Photo – N59 at Pine Island

Galway and five other western counties are now under a status orange wind warning as Storm Amy hits Ireland.

Met Éireann is warning high winds are likely to cause travel disruption and flying debris, while people are being urged to prepare for power outages.

The orange warning remains in place until 10 tonight – while a yellow wind alert for the whole country will be in place until midnight.

There’s no access to Galway City Centre across the Wolfe Tone Bridge due to flooding at Flood Street.

In the county, sections of the N59 are also being described as extremely difficult with motorists warned to exercise caution.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says some parts are almost impassable now.

