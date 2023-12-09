Orange wind warning issued for Galway for Sunday

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway for Sunday (10/12).

Very strong onshore winds are expected along the West Coast due to Storm Fergus – with Clare and Mayo also affected.





Met Eireann has also warned of localised flooding and wave overtopping in coastal areas.

The warning will come into effect at 3PM tomorrow Sunday and is expected to run until 8PM tomorrow.

