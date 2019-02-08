Orange weather warning to remain for Galway until lunchtime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Met Eireann weather warning for Galway will remain in place until lunchtime today. (8/2)

A ‘Status Orange’ wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo and Donegal as Storm Erik tracks across the country.

The city council has closed the Prom in Salthill because of flooding due to high tides.

Over-topping has caused some flooding in the Salthill area and sea water has entered Toft Park.

The Prom is closed from Blackrock to Grattan Road as a result and caused some traffic delays.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed that Connemara National Park and Knockma Woods near Tuam are closed until the weather warning is lifted.

Gary McMahon from Galway City Council says the Prom will remain closed until the alert is lifted and people should take care.