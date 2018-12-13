Oral hearing planned for New Year regarding Kirwan roundabout upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing regarding the upgrade of the Kirwan roundabout in the city will take place in the New Year.

An Bord Pleanála is holding the oral hearing for the CPO for the Multi Modal Improvement Scheme which plans to upgrade facilities for pedestrians and cyclists along the N6 between junctions.

It takes in Bóthar na dTreabh and Kirwan roundabout upgrade.

