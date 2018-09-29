Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing in relation to Mountbellew Sewerage Scheme Compulsory Purchase Order will take place next month.
An Bord Pleanála will host the oral hearing at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe on October 25th. (10am)
Irish Water lodged the CPO application with the higher planning authority earlier this year and a decision is due in November.
Oral hearing over Mountbellew sewerage scheme CPO
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing in relation to Mountbellew Sewerage Scheme Compulsory Purchase Order will take place next month.