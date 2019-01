Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An oral hearing regarding the upgrade of the Kirwan roundabout in the city is getting underway around now.

An Bord Pleanala is holding the hearing for the CPO as part of the multi modal improvement scheme.

It takes in Bothar na dTreabh and Kirwan roundabout upgrade.

The oral hearing is opening around now at the Maldrom Hotel at Sandy Road.