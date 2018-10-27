Oral hearing expected next year on ring road plan

A formal application to construct the proposed €650 million Galway City Ring Road has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála – the public now have eight weeks to make submissions to the plan.

But already several members of Galway County Council have been highly critical of the proposed route, saying that it is both too close to the city and should not involve the demolition of more than 40 houses.

Councillors said this would cause disruption for families along the route who have no desire to be relocated – and it could also result in children having to move schools.

A number of environmental groups are already preparing to oppose the 18km (11 miles) ring road between the east and the west of the city, which is commonly referred to as the ‘outer bypass’.

The planning application will go on display for eight weeks when the public will be allowed make submissions – following this, there will be an oral hearing and it is expected to have this in the first half of 2019.

The proposed route involves a new bridge and viaduct over the River Corrib, two short tunnels on the city’s east side, demolition of 44 houses and acquisition of 10 more houses which would be seriously affected.

Director of Services for Transport and Infrastructure, Jim Cullen, informed councillors this week that the planning application would be sent directly to An Bord Pleanála for consideration, but it would result in an oral hearing taking place.

Some councillors said the Board should be given a time frame in which to reach a decision after all of the submissions were made, but Mr Kelly explained that this was not an option.

However, Cllr Tomas Ó Curraoin from Barna said that while he welcomed the city bypass, it was too close to the city and was ‘taking out’ too many houses in the process.

“Residents don’t want compensation. No amount of money would compensate them for having to find a new site, build a new home and reside in an area where they do not want to live.

“Many have children going to school, and to up sticks will be very traumatic for them. Communities will be divided,” he added.

Fellow Independent councillor Seosamh Ó Cualáin agreed and said that he was not in favour of demolishing houses. He added that nobody should be forced to move from the home where they wanted to live.