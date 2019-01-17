Oral hearing concerning CPO hears argument Kirwan roundabout upgrade would increase rat-runs and exasperate traffic problems

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A local residents’ group has argued the upgrade of Kirwan roundabout to a signalised junction will increase rat-runs and exasperate Galway’s traffic problems.

The oral hearing concerning the CPO for the scheme was held at the Maldron Hotel today before An Bord Pleanala Inspector Gillian Kane.

The route which has already gone through the Part 8 process would involve a land take of over one hectare.

As part of the scheme, a public right of way across the existing roundabout is to be extinguished and replaced with a green open spaced area within the traffic light junction arrangement.

Four private properties will be impacted by the project including the Menlo Park hotel, a bed and breakfast, a residence, and a partially constructed residential site.

Local residents and businesses have been making their submissions this afternoon as part as the oral hearing concerning the CPO.

Earlier city council officials had advised that a residential property and the Menlo Park Hotel are expected to be subject to a permanent acquisition of lands.

The hearing was advised the lands in question will be a portion of the amenity area to the front of the buildings and will not impact on the buildings themselves.

A representative for the Menlo Park Hotel said the firm is adversely impacted by the permanent acquisition plan and has been subject to over four CPOs over the years.

He added the land take will impact on future development plans for the amenity land and may also impact access for commercial vehicles entering the site.

Concerns were also raised in relation to traffic modelling.

Company Director at the Menlo Park Hotel John Francis said this has been a 10 year process and has been extremely stressful for him and his family.

In an emotional address, he told the hearing, all he and his family are asking for is fairness and equity.

A representative for the Kirwan Action Group argued the 4-arm signalised model will seriously inconvenience local residents and will only exasperate Galway’s traffic problems.

Earlier, city officials had stated the scheme is needed due to collisions and safety, traffic demand, network integration and pedestrian facilities.

Their report also stated that the city council has successfully implemented the replacement of four other roundabouts on the corridor with signalised junctions and has the experience to deal with any traffic management issues arising.

It argued that traffic modelling results show there will be an overall reduction in delays and queuing at Kirwan roundabout with the provision of the proposed junction upgrade.

The local action group argued that the scheme is a 24 hour solution to a three hour problem, adding that removing roundabouts in Galway has at best only temporarily alleviated the wider traffic problem in Galway at rush hour.

The group argued that the move would mean rat-runs will only increase as commuters are faced with additional traffic lights.

A representative argued building a flyover over the roundabout would have been a better solution and that the current N6 footprint could allow for this proposal.

The group concluded the roundabout is doing its job at managing traffic for the most part and the council needs to look at the bigger picture.

City council officials advised that should the CPO be confirmed by An Bord Pleanala, the city council would then move on to negotiate the level of compensation with the individual landowners.