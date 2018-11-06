OPW internal report finds taxpayers’ money overspent for Fairgreen property

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A property in Galway is one of five examined in an internal OPW report which finds taxpayers’ money was overspent.

The report was compiled last year by two surveyors from the Office of Public Works and has since been sent to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

According to the Irish Times, an estimated 1.4 million euro was overpaid on the property in Fairgreen, which houses the Revenue Commissioners.

