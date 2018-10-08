OPW gets approval to redevelop Headford headquarters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public Works has secured approval to redevelop its regional headquarters in Headford.

The county council has granted planning permission to demolish existing structures and build a new two-storey office block, including the refurbishment of existing office space.

