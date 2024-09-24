Opposition to plans for “unnecessary” telecommunications mast in Headford
There’s opposition to plans for a new and allegedly “unnecessary” telecommunications mast in Headford.
On Tower Ireland Limited is seeking permission for a 24 metre structure at a site on the west side of the town.
But local submissions point out there’s another brand new mast less than 1km away – and question why this new structure is needed.
The firm behind that mast, Towercom, also made a submission – confirming it’s suitable for site sharing for telecommunications equipment, and available to all interested parties.
County planners are due to make a decision in the coming weeks.
