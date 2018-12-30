Opposition to planned new apartments in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to build new apartments in the city are being opposed.

Oakway Developments Limited has previously been granted planning permission for two apartment blocks at Moneenageisha Road.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development at Moneenageisha Road was granted planning permission by the city council subject to 23 conditions.

A local homeowner has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The appeal argues that the scale and height of the planned development would overlook on the local resident’s property.

The appellant also argues that the apartment blocks will undermine the existing boundary wall of her property.

A decision is expected from An Bord Pleanála by April next year.