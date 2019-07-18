Opposition still grows to Connemara gold diggers

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has declined to say how many public submissions it has received about its intention to grant a prospecting mining licence to a Canadian multinational to explore Connemara for gold and silver.

Toronto-based MOAG plans to search for gold and silver in land around Roundstone, Ballyconneely and Ballynahinch – the controversial plan has caused disquiet among landowners, environmentalists, as well as local businesses, residents and some politicians.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton last month indicated he intends to grant a prospecting licence to the company to explore for the valuable minerals in townlands in Ballynahinch Barony including Boolagare, Callow, Dolan, Doohulla, Emlaghmore, Errisbeg West, Murvey and Tullaghlumman Beg.

The decision about whether to grant the prospecting licence, according to the Department, has been delegated to Junior Minister, Sean Canney, an Independent Galway East TD. The public had until July 6 to make submissions about the plan.

Asked how many submissions were received and to give an indicative date for when a decision will be made, a Department spokesperson told the Connacht Tribune: “The Department has received submissions in respect of this public consultation and it will take a number of weeks to review and consider all the submissions received.”

Protestors gathered outside County Hall last Friday to convey their opposition to the plans during a visit of Minister Bruton to Galway.

The matter was raised in Dáil Éireann by two Galway West TDs, Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív and Independent Noel Grealish.

