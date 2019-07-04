Opposition intensifies to Connemara mining plan

Environmental campaigners have warned of the dangers of awarding a prospecting mining licence to a Canadian multinational to explore Connemara for gold and silver.

Toronto-based MOAG plans to search for gold and silver in land around Roundstone, Ballyconneely and Ballynahinch – if they strike gold, it could be lucrative and bring jobs to the area.

However, campaigners said the plans to prospect for gold and silver in Connemara, could cause devastation to water supplies, tourism, wildlife and also cause tensions in the local community.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton has indicated he intends to grant a prospecting licence to the company to explore for the valuable minerals in townlands in Ballynahinch Barony including Boolagare, Callow, Dolan, Doohulla, Emlaghmore, Errisbeg West, Murvey and Tullaghlumman Beg.

The licence allows the holder to explore for mineral deposits, and does not authorise mining of any materials that are found – that requires further licensing. Minister Bruton’s Department insists that the activities permitted under this licence are “non-invasive” and “of minimal environmental impact”.

MOAG has previously explored Connemara for minerals, including copper at Mace near Carna, which was the cause of concern to some residents.

This latest exploration plan, if granted, is to take place in protected areas, including Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) and proposed Natural Heritage Areas (pNHA) including Murvey Machair, Connemara Bog Complex, and Dogs Bay.

“The Minister has assessed the exploration programme proposed by the company and has determined that the activities are not likely to have a significant effect on the environment,” the Department said.

However, campaigners have warned of the dangers mining can have on Connemara, and have urged the public to object before July 6.

