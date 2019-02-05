Operating profit at Athenry company increases by almost 30 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Operating profit at a well-known Galway-based company have increased by almost 30 per cent.

Operating profit at manufacturing group, C&F Tooling increased by 27 per cent to 2.27 million euro in 2017, according to the latest accounts.

The group which has its headquarters in Cashla, Athenry, is controlled by John and Christina Flaherty with about 11 hundred employees.

According to today’s Irish Times, the group recorded a pre-tax loss of 383 thousand euro in 2017 a decrease in loss of 11 per cent on the 2016 figure.