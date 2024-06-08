  • Services

Published:

Opening of boxes underway in 2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Live Blog
10.30am – Interesting tallies coming from both city and county. Early days yet in the city but with half the boxes opened in Connemara North, Independent Thomas Welby is showing very well.

10am – The opening of boxes for the 2024 Local and European elections has begun in the last hour in Leisureland.


Once opened, the votes will then be transferred to the Count Centres in Westside for the City Council and to the Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Threadneedle Road for the County Council.

In total, 79 candidates are running for the 39 County Council seats in 7 Local Electoral Areas while in Galway City, 52 candidates are running to fill the 18 seats on offer in three local Electoral areas.

The average turnout for Galway city and county was just under 50% with the best turnout in Moycullen at 61%.

Spiddal was next at 54% followed by Kinvara at 53%, Athenry and Salthill at 52%. Tuam 50%, Knocknacarra 48%, Bushypark 48%, Ballybane 47% Oranmore 47%, Gort 47%, Clifden 46%, Claregalway 46%, Loughrea 45%, Westside 45%, Ballinasloe 45% and Renmore 43%.

The result of the first count is not expected until later this afternoon.

