Open meeting tonight on re-establishing MS Galway branch

An open meeting will take place tonight with the aim of re-establishing the Multiple Sclerosis Ireland Galway branch

It closed in April of last year after 30 years in operation and tonight’s meeting which takes place at 8 in the Menlo Park Hotel, will provide information on what’s involved in setting up the branch again

Over 380 people are living with MS in Galway and the new branch would greatly increase their quality of life, according to Branch Development Officer with MS Ireland Tríona Ní Ráinne