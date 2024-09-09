An open discussion on developing a sustainable transport system for Galway is to take place at the University of Galway tomorrow week

This free-to-attend event from 7 to 8.30pm is hosted by the Engineers Ireland West Region and the University and is part of UG’s Sustainable Development Goals Week which runs all next week





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The discussion will feature the Galway Transport Strategy, Very Light Rail, Galway to Oughterard Greenway, and sustainable transport research and teaching.

The audience will be online and in-person, and all must pre-book places for the discussion at the Alice Perry building

They will hear engineering speakers from Galway City Council, Gluas, AECOM and University of Galway.

There will also be a showcase of University of Galway entries to the Smarter Travel Student Awards and a number of awards will be presented on the night

The post Open discussion on a sustainable transport system for Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.