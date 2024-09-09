Open discussion on a sustainable transport system for Galway
An open discussion on developing a sustainable transport system for Galway is to take place at the University of Galway tomorrow week
This free-to-attend event from 7 to 8.30pm is hosted by the Engineers Ireland West Region and the University and is part of UG’s Sustainable Development Goals Week which runs all next week
The discussion will feature the Galway Transport Strategy, Very Light Rail, Galway to Oughterard Greenway, and sustainable transport research and teaching.
The audience will be online and in-person, and all must pre-book places for the discussion at the Alice Perry building
They will hear engineering speakers from Galway City Council, Gluas, AECOM and University of Galway.
There will also be a showcase of University of Galway entries to the Smarter Travel Student Awards and a number of awards will be presented on the night
