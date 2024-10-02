Open day in Milltown highlights historic treasures revealed during excavation works on N17

An open day was held in Milltown this week, to highlight the rich historic and heritage treasures that have been revealed during excavation works on the N17.

They include the ancestral home of Hugh Carey – a former Governer of New York city, and the remains of a medieval farmstead.





The potential preservation of the Carey home has been a particular talking point, as it could become a popular roadside attraction.

Several other sites to be investigated include bronze-age cooking mounds and early medieval pit kilns.

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner was there to speak to Tim Coughlan of IAC Archaeology and Jerry O’Sullivan of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

