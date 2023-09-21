Open day at Oranmore farm to mark Lá Fhéile Bainne on World School Milk Day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An open day is to be held at an Oranmore farm to mark Lá Fhéile Bainne on World School Milk Day this day week, Wednesday September 27
Dairy farmer Henry Walsh and his son Enda along with NDC and Agri Aware staff will be taking local primary school children on a journey to show how the milk they have with their cereal is produced, processed, and packaged from grass to glass
The Walshs are strong advocates of Irish family farms and they operate a productive and environmentally focused enterprise.
There will also be a talk on the benefits of dairy as part of following a healthy balanced diet presented by NDC Nutritionist, Dr Mary Harrington.
