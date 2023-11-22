Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An open day is being held in the city tomorrow (23/11) to celebrate College Awareness Week.
The aim is to promote the benefits of a post-secondary education plan, and it’s supported by a number of college, student and principal unions.
The Galway event is being held at at National Learning Network’s centre in Ballybrit at 11AM (23/11)
It’s open to all ages, and more information can be found at nln.ie
The post Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
