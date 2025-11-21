Only one shop left in Roundstone after latest closure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A chapter in the history of Roundstone in Connemara has ended with the closure of Wood’s shop leaving another void in the village.

Time was when Roundstone might not have been imagined without the name Woods over the shop door in the village.

But the door is closed and the business run by Séamus and Christina Lowry is now history.

The village people, and the many customers who came in their door over the decades, have thanked them for their services and their role in the community.

A good part of a century ago, a man named John de Courcey had a shop there.

Then John Woods, a native of Inishlacken Island along with his wife, Bridget, acquired the premises and the business.

That is more than 70 years ago.

In later times, their daughter Christina, and husband Séamus Lowry, took over and ran a tourism business alongside the shop.

For the first time in living memory, the doors are now closed.

There is only one shop left in Roundstone now.

Once there were six or seven, and the story of the future remains to be told.