Only 5 dentists left on the Dental Treatment Service Scheme in Tuam
There are only 5 dentists left in the Tuam area operating under the Dental Treatment Service Scheme.
The figure was revealed to the HSE Health Forum West in response to a query from Councillor Donagh Killilea.
In recent years, numbers have plummeted on the scheme – and those who remain have little to no capacity for new patients.
It’s a national rather than local crisis, with the Irish Dental Association previously warning the Dental Treatment Services Scheme is on the brink of total collapse.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Killilea thinks there is one particular measure that could be brought in to help.
