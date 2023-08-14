Only 1 in 5 Galway applications approved for vacant home refurbishment grant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 1 in 5 Galway applicants for the Vacant Home Refurbishment Grant have been approved since the scheme opened last year.

That’s according to Galway West TD, Mairead Farrell, who says there’s been 40 approvals out of 206 applications.

She’s raising concerns about the fact that no money has been issued to date.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell told Galway Talks one of the main reasons is likely a serious lack of staff at Galway County and City Councils.