  • Services

Services

Only 1 in 5 Galway applications approved for vacant home refurbishment grant

Published:

Only 1 in 5 Galway applications approved for vacant home refurbishment grant
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/nsjz2a/farrellvacant.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 1 in 5 Galway applicants for the Vacant Home Refurbishment Grant have been approved since the scheme opened last year.

That’s according to Galway West TD, Mairead Farrell, who says there’s been 40 approvals out of 206 applications.

She’s raising concerns about the fact that no money has been issued to date.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell told Galway Talks one of the main reasons is likely a serious lack of staff at Galway County and City Councils.

More like this:
no_space
Western Development Commission appoints new CEO

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission has appointed a new CEO. Sl...

no_space
Councillor seeks meeting with HSE over “rat runs” behind Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is seeking a meeting with the HSE over “r...

no_space
Green light for major new surgical hub at Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for a major new surgical hub on th...

no_space
Loughrea-based Afghan man to cycle from Eyre Square to The Spire to mark two-year anniversary of Taliban takeover

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Afghan man, now based in Loughrea, will cycle from Eyre Square...

no_space
Galway County Digital Graveyard project officially launched in Letterfrack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has officially launched its Digital Mapping...

no_space
Decision due on extension of Athenry housing estate as locals lodge objections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due on the planned extension of a housing estate in...

no_space
Saolta issues statement as pressure mounts on ED at Portiuncula

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure is continuing to mount on the Emergency Department at Po...

no_space
Accommodation investment and scholarship scheme suggested as boosts for Connemara Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Investing in B&Bs is being suggested to counteract the declin...

no_space
Academy gives highschoolers a masterclass in leadership and Irish heritage

Imagine getting the opportunity as a teenager to spend a fortnight in Galway during its internati...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up