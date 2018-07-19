Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition calling for the creation of a greenway along the closed railway line between Athenry and Sligo has reached over 15,000 thousand signatures.
The Western Rail Trail campaign believes the route should be preserved as a tourism and leisure amenity until the restoration of a rail service is feasible.
Online petition for Athenry-Sligo greenway reaches over 15 thousand signatures
