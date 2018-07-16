Online employment skill academy launched in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A free online empoyment skills programme has been launched for Galway city and county.
The Skills to Succeed Academy is an interactive online training programme designed to give those taking part the skills and confidence needed to choose the right career or to build their own business.
