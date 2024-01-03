Ongoing frustration over lack of hedgecutting along the N59

There’s ongoing frustration over the lack of hedgecutting being carried out along the N59.

A meeting of Connemara councillors at County Hall has heard the matter is being passed around like a football.





Councillor Gerry King said despite it being a national road, Transport Infrastructure Ireland seems to be trying to avoid responsibility.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin.

