Ongoing closure of Oranmore branch sees An Post summoned to County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The ongoing closure of Oranmore Post Office has seen An Post summoned to County Hall to discuss the situation.

It’s now been closed for almost a month – and a deal has yet to be finalised on its reopening despite several false dawns.

At County Hall this week, several councillors pointed out that earmarking Claregalway as the alternative location is highly inconvenient and makes little sense.

Councillor James Charity asked that a request be sent to An Post for a representative to attend a meeting to discuss the situation.

David Nevin spoke to him afterwards – and he put it to him that Oranmore has a big population and a lot of people have been discommoded.

