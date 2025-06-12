One-way traffic on cards for Kinvara in new draft transport plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A one-way traffic system is on the cards for Kinvara, according to a new draft transport plan for the area.

The Kinvara Community Transport Study recommends a number of measures for the village, including introducing school zones and traffic calming measures

A four-week public consultation will begin next week, which is welcoming submissions from the local community on the plans.

Councillor Paul Killilea, who lives in the village, says the plan is key to improving road safety in the area