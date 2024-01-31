One third of Galway households contacted Threshold due to tenancy terminations

One third of households in Galway contacted Threshold due to tenancy terminations at the end of 2023

677 households were assisted by the housing charity in quarter four of last year across the city and county





That included 892 adults and 560 children – with 65 households in Galway prevented from entering homelessness

Nationally, housing charity Threshold supported over 18,000 individuals in Q4 of 2023.

The main reason people in Galway needed help from Threshold at the end of last year was tenancy termination

15 percent of households across the city and county contacted Threshold due to rent increases, while 17 percent contacted the charity with general termination or rent queries

The main reasons cited for termination by landlords were sale, at 55 percent, while 25 percent of landlords needed the premises for family use

