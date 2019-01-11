One person taken to hospital following Headford Road collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom ~ One person has been taken to hospital following a collision on the N84 Headford Road this morning.

A car and a jeep were in collision at the Curraghline near Curley’s Fruit & Veg around 7.30 this morning.

One person was taken to UHG as a precaution and gardaí have confirmed that the road is now fully re-opened.

